  • Shelton City Hall. Photo: Autumn Driscoll / Autumn Driscoll / Connecticut Post

    Shelton City Hall.

    Shelton City Hall.

    Photo: Autumn Driscoll / Autumn Driscoll
Photo: Autumn Driscoll / Autumn Driscoll
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Shelton City Hall.

Shelton City Hall.

Photo: Autumn Driscoll / Autumn Driscoll

The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Board of Aldermen Finance Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall Room 104.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Derby-Shelton Bridge project public hearing, 5:30 p.m., City Hall Room 104.

Special Planning & Zoning Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall auditorium.

Board of Education, 7 p.m., Board of Education offices, 382 Long Hill Avenue.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Inlands Wetlands Commission public hearing, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.