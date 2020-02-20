https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/City-meetings-BOE-P-Z-wetlands-next-week-15071475.php
City meetings: BOE, P&Z, wetlands next week
The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Board of Aldermen Finance Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall Room 104.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Derby-Shelton Bridge project public hearing, 5:30 p.m., City Hall Room 104.
Special Planning & Zoning Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall auditorium.
Board of Education, 7 p.m., Board of Education offices, 382 Long Hill Avenue.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Inlands Wetlands Commission public hearing, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.
