City meetings: BOE, P&Z, wetlands next week

The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Board of Aldermen Finance Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall Room 104.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Derby-Shelton Bridge project public hearing, 5:30 p.m., City Hall Room 104.

Special Planning & Zoning Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall auditorium.

Board of Education, 7 p.m., Board of Education offices, 382 Long Hill Avenue.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Inlands Wetlands Commission public hearing, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.