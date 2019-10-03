City meetings: P&Z, full Aldermen planned

The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Purchasing - Bids, 3 p.m., City Hall Room 104.

Board of Ethics, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 104.

Friday, Oct. 4

Valley Transit District, 8:30 a.m., VTD, 41 Main St., Derby.

Tuesday, Oct. 8

SEDC Executive Board, 8 a.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Ave.

SEDC Board of Directors quarterly meeting, 8:30 a.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Ave.

Housing Authority Commission, 5:30 p.m., Sinsabaugh Heights Shelton.

Library Board, 6:30 p.m., Plumb Memorial Library, 65 Wooster St.

Officers’ Council, 7 p.m., Company 5, 2 School St.

Naugatuck Valley Health District Board of Directors, 7 p.m., Valley Health District, 98 Bank St., Seymour.

Planning & Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.

Wednesday, Oct. 9

WPCA, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 305.

Thursday, Oct. 10

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 303.

Full Board of Aldermen, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.

Friday, Oct. 11

Planning & Zoning Downtown Subcommittee, 9 a.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Ave.

Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments, 10 a.m., NVCOG, 49 Leavenworth St., Suite 303, Waterbury.