City meetings: P&Z, full Aldermen planned
The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Purchasing - Bids, 3 p.m., City Hall Room 104.
Board of Ethics, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 104.
Friday, Oct. 4
Valley Transit District, 8:30 a.m., VTD, 41 Main St., Derby.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
SEDC Executive Board, 8 a.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Ave.
SEDC Board of Directors quarterly meeting, 8:30 a.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Ave.
Housing Authority Commission, 5:30 p.m., Sinsabaugh Heights Shelton.
Library Board, 6:30 p.m., Plumb Memorial Library, 65 Wooster St.
Officers’ Council, 7 p.m., Company 5, 2 School St.
Naugatuck Valley Health District Board of Directors, 7 p.m., Valley Health District, 98 Bank St., Seymour.
Planning & Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
WPCA, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 305.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 303.
Full Board of Aldermen, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.
Friday, Oct. 11
Planning & Zoning Downtown Subcommittee, 9 a.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Ave.
Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments, 10 a.m., NVCOG, 49 Leavenworth St., Suite 303, Waterbury.