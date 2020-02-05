City meetings: Shelter Ridge hearing Thursday; BOE budget workshop Monday

Shelton City Hall. Shelton City Hall. Photo: Autumn Driscoll / Autumn Driscoll Photo: Autumn Driscoll / Autumn Driscoll Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close City meetings: Shelter Ridge hearing Thursday; BOE budget workshop Monday 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Purchasing - Bids, 3 p.m., City Hall Room 104.

Special Board of Apportionment & Taxation, 6 p.m., City Hall Room 104.

Special Inland Wetlands Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall Room 104.

Monday, Feb. 10

Special Board of Education budget workshop, 5:30 p.m., Board of Education office, 382 Long Hill Avenue.

Public Improvement Building Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall auditorium.

Community Gardens Committee, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 104.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

SEDC Executive Board, 8 a.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Avenue.

Senior Committee, 3:30 p.m., Shelton Senior Center, 81 Wheeler Street.

Housing Authority, 5:30 p.m., Sinsabaugh Heights Shelton.

Library Board, 6:30 p.m., Plumb Memorial Library, 65 Wooster Street.

Officers’ Council, 7 p.m., Company 5, 2 School Street.

WPCA, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 305.

Planning & Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

City Hall closed in observance of Lincoln’s birthday

Thursday, Feb. 13

Full Board of Aldermen, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.

Inland Wetlands Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 303.