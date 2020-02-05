City meetings: Shelter Ridge hearing Thursday; BOE budget workshop Monday
The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Purchasing - Bids, 3 p.m., City Hall Room 104.
Special Board of Apportionment & Taxation, 6 p.m., City Hall Room 104.
Special Inland Wetlands Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall Room 104.
Monday, Feb. 10
Special Board of Education budget workshop, 5:30 p.m., Board of Education office, 382 Long Hill Avenue.
Public Improvement Building Committee, 6:30 p.m., City Hall auditorium.
Community Gardens Committee, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 104.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
SEDC Executive Board, 8 a.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Avenue.
Senior Committee, 3:30 p.m., Shelton Senior Center, 81 Wheeler Street.
Housing Authority, 5:30 p.m., Sinsabaugh Heights Shelton.
Library Board, 6:30 p.m., Plumb Memorial Library, 65 Wooster Street.
Officers’ Council, 7 p.m., Company 5, 2 School Street.
WPCA, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 305.
Planning & Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
City Hall closed in observance of Lincoln’s birthday
Thursday, Feb. 13
Full Board of Aldermen, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.
Inland Wetlands Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 303.