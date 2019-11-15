City meetings: Shelter Ridge on wetlands agenda Nov. 21
The following meetings are held at City Hall, 54 Hill Street, unless otherwise noted.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Economic Development Commission, 6 p.m., SEDC, 475 Howe Avenue.
2019 Inauguration Ceremony, 6:30 p.m., Shelton Senior Center, 81 Wheeler Street.
Zoning Board of Appeals, 7:30 p.m., City Hall auditorium.
Lake Housatonic Authority, 7:30 p.m., Derby City Hall, 1 Elizabeth Street., Derby.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Youth Services Bureau, 7:45 a.m., Perry Hill School, 60 Perry Hill Road.
Board of Education, 7 p.m., Board of Education, 382 Long Hill Avenue.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Purchasing - Bids, 3 p.m., City Hall Room 104.
Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission public hearing, 7 p.m., City Hall auditorium.
Valley Emergency Medical Services, 7 p.m., Valley Emergency Medical Services, 764 Derby Avenue, Seymour.
Board of Apportionment & Taxation, 7 p.m., City Hall Room 104.
Parks & Recreation Commission, 7:30 p.m., Community Center, 41 Church Street.