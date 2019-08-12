City official criticized for taking suicidal man to hospital

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts city councilor who took a man he says was suicidal to a hospital is being criticized for behaving irresponsibly and putting the city in legal jeopardy.

The Sun Chronicle reports that Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux told councilor Todd Kobus in an email that Kobus should have called 911 because he isn't a medical professional.

Kobus was at a cooling center last month when an individual entered and said he wanted to kill himself.

Kobus said he'd do the same thing again and described the mayor's reaction as politically motivated. He said as a veteran, he'd gone through suicide prevention training and lost friends to suicide, so he will help when he can.

The fire chief told the men in an email that no city official other than paramedics should take people to the hospital.