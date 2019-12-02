City runoffs, state House special election set in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Voters in cities across Georgia will choose candidates in runoff elections Tuesday, and fill a vacancy in a southwest Georgia state House seat.

A runoff election for mayor in Savannah headlines the municipal races, with Alderman Van Johnson seeking to unseat incumbent Eddie DeLoach.

Voters in Valdosta will be choosing a new mayor, with former fire chief J.D. Rice going up against talk show host Scott James Matheson. In Albany, incumbent Mayor Dorothy Hubbard seeks a third term against lawyer Kermit “Bo” Dorough.

In metro Atlanta, voters will settle mayor’s races in College Park, Doraville, Morrow and Smyrna.

In southwest Georgia, voters in House District 152 will choose between two Republicans, Leesburg Mayor Jim Quinn and Sylvester Mayor Bill Yearta, to fill the remainder of Ed Rynders’ two-year term.