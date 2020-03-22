City shuts offices, libraries, senior center, school central office

Shelton city offices, except the city clerk, senior center, libraries and community center as well as the school central office will be closing until further notice.

These announcements come two days after Gov. Ned Lamont ordered that non-essential workers, public and private, stay home to promote social distancing and slow the spread of the coronavirus. The “Stay Safe, Stay Home” initiative, developed in conjunction with New York State, will start at 8 p.m. on Monday and last until April 22, subject to revisions.

Beginning Monday, March 23, all city offices will be closed until further notice. Residents can call the city clerk’s office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, to schedule an appointment.

According to the city website, the Shelton Community Center, Shelton Senior Center, libraries, animal shelter, registrar of voters office and the youth service bureau are also closed until further notice.

The city yard and transfer station will remain open during regular hours.

Interim school Superintendent Beth Smith, in an email to parents and staff Sunday, March 22, stated that all Shelton public schools and central office will be closed beginning Tuesday, March 24.

Employees, including those at the central office, will be working virtually, and all Board of Education and Board of Education committee meetings are postponed until further notice.

“Anyone experiencing technology issues must email Helpdesk@sheltonpublicschools.org,” stated Smith.

Smith asked that parents not call the HelpDesk as there is no call forwarding for that phone. Any parent who was unable to pick up materials on Friday, should email bsmith@sheltonpublicschools.org and include your child's name, school, and materials desired.

“During this closure our food distribution at Shelton High School will continue,” said Smith. “I encourage

all families to take advantage of this service offered by Whitsons Food Service, which is available to all students enrolled in the Shelton public schools and Holy Trinity Catholic Academy.”

For more information, check the Shelton public schools website and Facebook pages regularly. Residents can also follow Smith on Twitter @SheltonCTSuper.