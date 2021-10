NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — The city of Northampton wants to buy a shuttered Catholic church building in town that the current owner plans to demolish.

The city’s director of planning and sustainability in a letter to O’Connell Development Group of Holyoke this month said Northampton would pay $550,000 for the St. John Cantius Church, and use the site for a planned community center to support struggling residents, The Daily Hampshire Gazette reported this week.