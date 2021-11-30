Civil trial in Floyd case on pace for January jury selection

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The federal civil rights trial of the four former Minneapolis police officers indicted in the killing of George Floyd is on track to begin in January, according to a judge's letter.
U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson earlier this month mailed out jury questionnaires ordering prospective jurors in the case to report to the courthouse on Jan. 20. The trial of Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane will run through mid-February, according to a copy of the summons packet obtained by the Star Tribune.