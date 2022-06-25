Clash with police leaves 1 Indigenous person dead in Brazil

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A confrontation between military police and members of the Guarani Kaiowá group south of Mato Grosso do Sul in Brazil near the Paraguay border left at least one Indigenous person dead and seven wounded, state authorities said. Three officers were also injured in the clash.

Videos posted on social media show a military police helicopter and cars passing by Indigenous people who have been on a rural property neighboring the Amambai reservation since Thursday. There are also images of wounded people.