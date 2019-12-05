Clean air officials issue burn ban in Yakima County

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Clean air officials have upgraded a burn ban across Yakima County to include all wood-burning devices, certified or not, until further notice.

The Yakima Daily Herald reports the Yakima Clean Air Agency issued a burn ban Wednesday on all uncertified fireplaces, woodstoves, pellet stoves and other fuel-burning heating devices.

The agency cited weather conditions contributing to a buildup of air pollutants as reason for the ban. That afternoon, the agency upgraded the ban to include all wood-burning devices unless they are the only source of heat.

No outdoor burning is allowed.

Violations are subject to civil penalty, the agency said in a news release announcing the ban. Burning restrictions may be different on the Yakama reservation, which is under the authority of the Yakama Nation and the Environmental Protection Agency.