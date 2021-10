SHELTON - Shelton Avenue is the latest area set to be cleaned.

The Shelton Clean-up Project will be gathering Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. Volunteers interested in participating should meet at 4 p.m. under the power lines at the trail parking - near 300 Shelton Ave. Bags, gloves, and trash pickers will be provided.

The hours can also be used by high schoolers in need of community service hours.

A great way to make new friends and for your high school students to earn community service hours!

The Shelton Clean-up Project — created as a Facebook group interested in cleaning up areas of the city that have become littered with trash — has already spruced up long stretches of Bridgeport Avenue and Canal Street and has this clean-up Sunday and another at Pine Rock Park on Oct. 23.

