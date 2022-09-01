Cleveland overhauls police training after antisemitic posts

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland will require all police officers to undergo implicit bias training and mandate social media background checks on all new hires after officials determined they could not discipline an officer over antisemitic social media posts.

In a joint statement released on Wednesday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Police Chief Wayne Drummond said they were “frustrated and disappointed” that the officer would not face any criminal charges or internal reprimand for comments made before he was hired in 2018. But they are implementing changes that will address and identify officers’ biases before they’re hired.