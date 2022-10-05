Climate change made summer drought 20 times more likely BY DREW COSTLEY, AP Science Writer Oct. 5, 2022 Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 5:27 p.m.
FILE - People walk close to the border at Yesa's reservoir affected by drought, on a sunny summer day in Yesa, around 55 kilometers (34,17 miles), from Pamplona, northern Spain, Sept. 14, 2022.
FILE - Hay farmer Milan Adams releases a handful of dry soil in a recently plowed field, in Exeter, R.I., Aug. 9, 2022.
FILE - A couple stands on what was an ancient packhorse bridge exposed by low water levels at Baitings Reservoir in Yorkshire as record high temperatures hit Ripponden, England, Aug. 12, 2022.
FILE - Cracked earth is visible at a dry lake bed near the village of Conoplja, 150 kilometers northwest of Belgrade, Serbia, Aug. 9, 2022.
FILE - Tia Bell runs up the Folsom Lake boat ramp that is normally underwater in Folsom, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022.
FILE - Sunflowers fields are completely dry in the Kochersberg near Strasbourg eastern France, Aug. 28, 2022.
FILE - Security officers stand on a hillside after clearing away visitors from the dry riverbed of the Jialing River, a tributary of the Yangtze, in southwestern China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 20, 2022.
11 of11
Drought that stretched across three continents this summer — drying out large parts of Europe, the United States and China — was made 20 times more likely by climate change, according to a new study.
Drought dried up major rivers, destroyed crops, sparked wildfire, threatened aquatic species and led to water restrictions in Europe. It struck places already plagued by drying in the U.S., like the West, but also places where drought is more rare, like the Northeast. China also just had its driest summer in 60 years, leaving its famous Yangtze river half its normal width.
BY DREW COSTLEY