Climate protesters block downtown Seattle street

A climate change demonstration on 2nd Ave between Union and University St. is blocking all southbound lanes. Photo: SDOT Traffic

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say about 200 climate change protesters blocked a street late Wednesday morning in downtown Seattle, causing traffic backups.

The protest was aimed investment bank JP Morgan Chase & Co. and its investment in fossil fuels. Large banners held protesters included phrases like "Chase Finances Climate Disaster," “and Move Your Money."

Authorities were trying to clear the area.