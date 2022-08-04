WNBA's Griner convicted at drug trial, sentenced to 9 years JIM HEINTZ, Associated Press Aug. 4, 2022 Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 6:59 p.m.
1 of18 WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court room ater a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. A judge in Russia has convicted American basketball star Brittney Griner of drug possession and smuggling and sentenced her to nine years in prison. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court room ater a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. A judge in Russia has convicted American basketball star Brittney Griner of drug possession and smuggling and sentenced her to nine years in prison. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner awaits the verdict standing in a cage in a courtroom in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. American basketball star Brittney Griner apologized to her family and teams as a Russian court heard closing arguments in her drug possession trial said it expected to deliver a verdict later Thursday. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP) Evgenia Novozhenina/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner, background center, listens to a verdict in a courtroom in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. American basketball star Brittney Griner apologized to her family and teams as a Russian court heard closing arguments in her drug possession trial said it expected to deliver a verdict later Thursday. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP) Evgenia Novozhenina/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner, right, enters a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Closing arguments in Brittney Griner's cannabis possession case are set for Thursday, nearly six months after the American basketball star was arrested at a Moscow airport in a case that reached the highest levels of US-Russia diplomacy. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP) Evgenia Novozhenina/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner stands in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Closing arguments in Brittney Griner's cannabis possession case are set for Thursday, nearly six months after the American basketball star was arrested at a Moscow airport in a case that reached the highest levels of US-Russia diplomacy. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP) Evgenia Novozhenina/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner, center, is escorted in a court room prior to a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Closing arguments in Brittney Griner's cannabis possession case are set for Thursday, nearly six months after the American basketball star was arrested at a Moscow airport in a case that reached the highest levels of US-Russia diplomacy. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner, center, is escorted in a court room prior to a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Closing arguments in Brittney Griner's cannabis possession case are set for Thursday, nearly six months after the American basketball star was arrested at a Moscow airport in a case that reached the highest levels of US-Russia diplomacy. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner stands in a cage in a courtroom prior to a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Closing arguments in Brittney Griner's cannabis possession case are set for Thursday, nearly six months after the American basketball star was arrested at a Moscow airport in a case that reached the highest levels of US-Russia diplomacy. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP) Evgenia Novozhenina/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in a cage at a court room prior to a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Closing arguments in Brittney Griner's cannabis possession case in Russia are set for Thursday. That's nearly six months after the American basketball star was arrested at a Moscow airport in a case that has reached the highest levels of U.S.-Russia diplomacy. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner holds images standing in a cage at a court room prior to a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted in a court room prior to a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Closing arguments in Brittney Griner's cannabis possession case in Russia are set for Thursday. That's nearly six months after the American basketball star was arrested at a Moscow airport in a case that has reached the highest levels of U.S.-Russia diplomacy. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and smuggling and was sentenced to nine years behind bars in a politically charged case that could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.
The 31-year-old Griner, a two-time U.S. Olympic champion and a eight-time all-star with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, listened with a blank expression as an interpreter translated the verdict by Judge Anna Sotnikova, but her lawyers said later she was “very upset.” Griner also was fined 1 million rubles (about $16,700).