Closing arguments set in actor Jussie Smollett's trial DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT, Associated Press Dec. 8, 2021 Updated: Dec. 8, 2021 5:59 a.m.
In this courtroom sketch, Special prosecutor Dan Webb, left, cross examines actor Jussie Smollett as Cook County Judge James Linn and members of Webb's team listen Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chicago.
Actor Jussie Smollett departs Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, with his mother Janet, the Leighton Criminal Courthouse after day six of his trial in Chicago. Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday, in Chicago.
Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day six of actor Jussie Smollett's trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago.
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, with his mother Janet, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day six of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago.
CHICAGO (AP) — Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday morning in the case against former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of staging a racist, anti-gay attack against himself in downtown Chicago to get publicity.
The jury is then expected to begin deliberating whether Smollett is guilty on six counts of a low-level felony for lying to Chicago police about the January 2019 attack.
