Clouet earns one-year contract extension

School Superintendent Dr. Chris Cloue. School Superintendent Dr. Chris Cloue. Photo: Elias Rosario / Contributed Photo Photo: Elias Rosario / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Clouet earns one-year contract extension 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

With a positive review in hand, school Superintendent Chris Clouet received a one-year extension on his present contract.

The Board of Education, at its Aug. 28 meeting, unanimously approved the additional year for Clouet, who presently has a deal in place for the next two years. His original contract runs through 2021, with a salary of $209,040 in the 2019-20 school year, $216,250 in 2020-21. For the 2021-22, Clouet will receive $223,000. Clouet also receives an additional $2,000 annually for holding a Ph.D.

For those who ask why an extension is negotiated, Board of Education Chairman Mark Holden said that in Connecticut, communities give their superintendents a three-year rolling contract.

“When one year ends, they tack a new one onto the back end,” said Holden. “Declining to extend a contract is seen as a vote of no confidence and usually the superintendent will find a new job before the end of the current fiscal year.”

The contract extension was approved some two weeks after the Board of Education, in its review of the superintendent, found that Clouet met or exceeded performance in all six categories on which he was judged. The rubric called for grades of 4 for substantially exceeding goals down to 1 for below standard.

Clouet earned 3.8 in community relations and educational leadership; 3.4 in personal and professional qualities and relationships; 3.2 in Board of Education relations and growth in student achievement; and 3.0 in organizational management.

In the review, the board commended Clouet for guiding four Shelton schools to be named Schools of Distinction in the state; building a positive relationship with new Finance Director Rick Belden; continued visibility in the schools and community in general as well as being accessible to the board, staff and parents; and persevering “in attempting to develop more positive relationships with City Hall.”

Clouet is “kind and generally cares about people,” stated the review document.

Board recommendations called for Clouet to pursue grants for security and academic opportunities; provide a quarterly report on student performance data with an analysis of patterns of growth and projections for improvement; and a presentation to the board on the operation of District Data Teams.

In other business

The Board of Education voted to accept a donation for Mohegan School of three water coolers with bottle refilling stations at $1,395 each for a total of $4,185.

The board also voted to ratify the 2019-23 contract for the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 30.

The Board of Education also announced the back-to-school nights for each school. Elizabeth Shelton School will be Sept. 11 at 6 p.m.; Long Hill School on Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.; Booth Hill School on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.; Sunnyside School on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m.; Mohegan School on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.; Perry Hill School fifth grade on Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m.; Perry Hill sixth grade on Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m.; Shelton Intermediate School on Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.; and Shelton High School on Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.

brian.gioiele@

hearstmediact.com