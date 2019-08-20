Clouet named to Teachers College advisory board

Shelton’s top educator has been recognized on a national level.

Earlier this year, school Superintendent Dr. Chris Clouet was named as a member of an advisory board to Teachers College’s Education Leadership Program at Columbia University.

“I am happy to be recognized,” said Clouet, who has long been associated with Teachers College, where he earned his doctorate degree and has continued to teach various courses over the years. “I am proud to be a part of this advisory board. It is a chance to pass on my knowledge while continuing to learn myself.”

Assembled earlier this year, Clouet joins an advisory board composed of:

Former TC Cahn Fellow Melessa Avery, principal, P.S. 273, Brooklyn.

Martin Brooks, (Ed.D.), executive director, Tri-State Consortium, which developed an alternative assessment model designed to enhance student performance in school districts in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Kristy DelaCruz, (M.Ed ’06, Ed.D. ‘17), deputy superintendent, New York City Department of Education.

John B. King, Jr., (Ed.D ’08), president and CEO of The Education Trust and former U.S. Secretary of Education.

Amani Reed (M.A. ’07), head of school, The School at Columbia.

Clouet said that this advisory board offers a diverse set of experiences and backgrounds to aid in developing and refining Teachers College’s programs for training people to assume leadership jobs. According to Clouet, the advisory board, which meets quarterly, exemplifies the bond between theory and practice.

The advisory board is an outgrowth of the program’s membership within the University Council for Educational Administration (UCEA), co-founded in 1954 by TC Professor of Educational Administration E.B. Norton.

Currently headquartered at the University of Virginia, the UCEA promotes collaboration between preK-12 and higher education on research and practices to advance and shape educational leadership at the local, state and national levels. The Teachers College advisory board met for the first time in January and will return to campus once a semester to confer with Leadership Program faculty, staff and students.

