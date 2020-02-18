Clouet resigns as Shelton school superintendent

SHELTON — Chris Clouet is stepping down as the school district’s superintendent, effective at month’s end.

Clouet informed Board of Education members Monday, then told his staff Tuesday before making the announcement public. The Board of Education is scheduled to meet Wednesday to vote on the 2020-21 school budget, and now it has to name an interim superintendent.

“It has been an honor to serve the students of Shelton,” Clouet said in a letter to Board of Education members dated Feb. 17.

“I appreciate your support since I was hired in 2015,” Clouet said. “The board members, my colleagues, the students and their families have enriched my life. I hope that in some small way I have contributed to the lives of our students while serving as your school district leader.”

Clouet said he will assist the district during the transition.

The letter did not specify the reason for Clouet’s resignation.

This brings an end to a successful yet tumultuous tenure for Clouet, whose tense relationship with Lauretti became fodder for the press and social media over the past few years. Clouet has also dealt with budgets so tight that staffing cuts became a common occurrence.

Clouet also leaves with a Board of Education that has six new members, under new leadership with Republicans Kathy Yolish and James Orazietti as chair and vice chair, respectively.

This year alone, Clouet dealt with the Beth Smith/John Skerritt controversy at Shelton High School; two racially insensitive incidents involving Shelton Intermediate School students, actions which made national news; and the not-so-smooth city takeover of the student transportation service.

Clouet was hired in 2015, replacing Freeman Burr, who had resigned because he was frustrated with the annual fight to get more money for the school system. Clouet, who had been considered a candidate to head the state Department of Education at that time, was a former superintendent of public schools in New London, White Plains, N.Y., and Tarrytown, N.Y.

