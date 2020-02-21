Clouet tops BOE top 10 wage earners
School Superintendent Chris Clouet heads the list of the top 10 Board of Education salary earners for 2019.
The list is as follows
* Christopher Clouet, school superintendent, $197,700
* Rick Belden, director of finance and business services, $151,496*
* Victoria White, supervisor of teaching and learning (humanities), $143,911
* Kenneth Saranich, assistant superintendent, $139,719**
* Beth Smith, supervisor of special education and pupil services, $136,442***
* Lorraine Williams, Perry Hill School principal, $136,304
* John Niski, supervisor of health, athletics and physical education, $135,268
* James Colandrea, Shelton High School assistant principal, $131,596
* Gavriela Ziu-Pires, supervisor of teaching and learning (STEM), $131,237
* Kristen Santilli, Mohegan School principal, $130,782
* Started in the position of director of finance and business services February 2019.
** Started in the position of assistant superintendent July 2019. Previously was principal of Shelton Intermediate School
*** Started in position of supervisor of special education and pupil services July 2019. Previously was principal of Shelton High School.
