Clouet tops BOE top 10 wage earners

School Superintendent Chris Clouet heads the list of the top 10 Board of Education salary earners for 2019.

The list is as follows

* Christopher Clouet, school superintendent, $197,700

* Rick Belden, director of finance and business services, $151,496*

* Victoria White, supervisor of teaching and learning (humanities), $143,911

* Kenneth Saranich, assistant superintendent, $139,719**

* Beth Smith, supervisor of special education and pupil services, $136,442***

* Lorraine Williams, Perry Hill School principal, $136,304

* John Niski, supervisor of health, athletics and physical education, $135,268

* James Colandrea, Shelton High School assistant principal, $131,596

* Gavriela Ziu-Pires, supervisor of teaching and learning (STEM), $131,237

* Kristen Santilli, Mohegan School principal, $130,782

* Started in the position of director of finance and business services February 2019.

** Started in the position of assistant superintendent July 2019. Previously was principal of Shelton Intermediate School

*** Started in position of supervisor of special education and pupil services July 2019. Previously was principal of Shelton High School.

