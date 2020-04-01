Coast Guard and private vessel rescue flooding Alaska ship

SITKA, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard and a fishing ship have rescued a vessel that was flooding off the coast of Southeast Alaska.

Coast Guard personnel and the fishing ship rescued the F/V Tamarack 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of Sitka Saturday, The Daily Sitka Sentinel reported Monday.

The Tamarack sent out a mayday call late Friday, reporting that it was taking on water, the Coast Guard said.

Before Coast Guard personnel could arrive, the F/V Pacific Bounty “arrived on scene and assisted in dewatering the vessel,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from the Coast Guard's Air Station Sitka delivered a pump to the Tamarack to help the ship's crew prevent further flooding.

The Coast Guard Cutter Bailey Barco, based in Ketchikan, also responded.

"There were no injuries reported, so it was a good wrap up all around,” Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Melissa McKenzie said.

The Bailey Barco was underway in the vicinity at the time of the emergency call, but the Pacific Bounty arrived first, McKenzie said.

“They were the ones that actually got on scene before the Coast Guard cutter," McKenzie said.

He added: “It’s always fantastic whenever you’ve got fishing vessels or just vessels in the vicinity that are willing to help out. That’s unique to the marine community, they’re normally very helpful.”