Coast Guard rescues man in boat incident off Florida coast

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a crew member who had fallen Wednesday and was in need of medical care off of Florida's west coast.

Coast Guard officials said in an email that a helicopter crew responded to the site some 13 miles (21 kilometers) from Fort de Soto.

The helicopter crew transported the man back to shore, where he was taken to Tampa General Hospital.

“In these unprecedented and uncertain times the Coast Guard is still ready to respond to those in need,” said Lt. Bradley Davis, who assisted in the rescue.