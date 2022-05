This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





SHELTON — Coleman Bros. is bringing its spring carnival back to Shelton on May 12, and proceeds from the event will help support the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley.

The carnival runs from May 12 to 22 at Veteran’s Park, 83 Canal St. East, and will feature classic carnival rides like the merry-go-round and the Ferris Wheel as well as a slide, swings, the Sizzler, Tilt-a-Whirl, and Mardi-Gras-themed funhouse.