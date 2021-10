3 1 of 3 Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capital Concert Show More Show Less 2 of 3 KENNETH LAMBERT/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





WASHIINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday. He was 84.

In an announcement on social media, the family said Powell had been fully vaccinated.