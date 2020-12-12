Colleges concerned about marginalized enrollment decrease

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Both Oregon community colleges and public universities have seen a decrease in enrollment amid the coronavirus pandemic. Community colleges especially have seen major declines, and higher education officials are especially concerned to see that decrease reflected in students from marginalized communities.
Since fall 2019, Oregon community colleges have seen a 23% decrease in enrollment, while public universities have seen an average decrease of 3.8%, according to data from the state’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission (HECC).