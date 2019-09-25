Collins mum on inquiry, other Maine leaders slam Trump

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine Sen. Susan Collins says she won't comment on a call for a vote on an impeachment inquiry about President Donald Trump, while other members of the state's delegation signaled support for the move.

Collins, a Republican, said Tuesday the Senate could be called upon to have an impeachment trial, so it's not appropriate for senators to comment on the merits of the inquiry.

The state's other senator, independent Angus King, said Tuesday the inquiry is justified because lawmakers "cannot allow any president to subvert the highest office in the land." King caucuses with Democrats.

The state's two Democratic congress members, Rep. Chellie Pingree and Rep. Jared Golden, both issued statements criticizing Trump over allegations he called on foreign governments to assist in his political aspirations.