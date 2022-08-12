Colombia and ELN rebels begin moving to restart peace talks ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ and MANUEL RUEDA, Associated Press Aug. 12, 2022 Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 5:18 p.m.
Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva speaks as Colombian Peace Commissioner Danilo Rueda looks on during a meeting with representatives of the Colombian guerrilla National Liberation Army (ELN) in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
Colombia's Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva, far left, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, top center, Colombian Peace Commissioner Danilo Rueda, second from left, and representatives from the United Nations meet with representatives of the Colombian guerrilla National Liberation Army (ELN) in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
ELN Commander Victor Orlando Cubides, alias Aureliano Carbonell, attends a meeting with Colombian government representatives in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
Colombian Peace Commissioner Danilo Rueda attends a meeting with representatives of the Colombian guerrilla National Liberation Army (ELN) in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
ELN Commanders Victor Orlando Cubides, alias Aureliano Carbonell, left, and Pablo Beltran attend a meeting with Colombian government representatives in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
ELN Commander Pablo Beltran attends a meeting with Colombian government representatives in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
9 of9
HAVANA (AP) — Colombia's new government and members of the nation's last guerrilla group took steps Friday toward restarting peace talks that were suspended three years ago in Cuba.
After a meeting between representatives of both sides in Havana, Colombia's national peace commissioner, Danilo Rueda, said the government would take the necessary “judicial and political steps” to make peace talks possible with the National Liberation Army, known as the ELN.
ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ and MANUEL RUEDA