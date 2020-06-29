Colorado Supreme Court upholds gun magazine limit

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday upheld the state's ban on large capacity gun magazines, saying limiting magazines to 15 rounds does not prevent people from bearing arms to defend themselves as required by the state constitution.

The law was passed in 2013, a year after the Aurora theater shooting, in an effort to limit the number of deaths in mass shootings. While large capacity magazines were used in the Columbine and Aurora shootings, opponents of the law said they have also been widely used by gun owners.

A legal challenge brought by Rocky Mountain Gun Owners and the National Association for Gun Rights was based on the gun rights’ provision in the Colorado Constitution, which expressly protects the right of people to be armed to defend their homes, property and themselves.