Colorado bill would allow civil action on past sexual abuse PATTY NIEBERG, Associated Press/Report for America March 11, 2021 Updated: March 11, 2021 1:21 p.m.
1 of3 Then-Colorado state Sen-elect Jessie Danielson raises her hand as she is introduced during the Democratic watch party in downtown Denver on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. A bill, sponsored by Danielson, being considered in Colorado's Legislature would allow sexual assault survivors to bring civil action against perpetrators no matter how much time has passed since the abuse occurred. It gets its first committee hearing Thursday, March 11, 2021. Danielson also has sponsored a bill that would remove a six-year statute of limitations for survivors of child sexual abuse to file civil lawsuits. (AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via AP) AAron Ontiveroz/AP Show More Show Less
DENVER (AP) — Randy Kady says he was in first grade when his teacher began molesting him during class.
Kady, now 54, says his teacher sat him on his lap to “look over” his work. The teacher slipped his hands down the 7-year-old’s pants while other students at his Aurora, Colorado, elementary school worked at their desks.