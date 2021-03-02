Colorado hits goal of vaccinating 70% of residents 70 and up PATTY NIEBERG, Associated Press/Report for America March 2, 2021 Updated: March 2, 2021 2:56 p.m.
DENVER (AP) — Colorado has hit its goal to vaccinate 70% of residents 70 and older by the end of February, Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday.
The state expects to receive 45,500 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses this week. Delivery of the vaccine would come on top of 209,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both of which require two shots.