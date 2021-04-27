Colorado investigating air-pollution control complaints

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado attorney general's office will hire an independent investigator to look into whistleblower allegations that the state health department failed to properly enforce federal air quality standards.
The Colorado Department of Law, which is led by Attorney General Phil Weiser, on Monday requested proposals for the investigation of the complaint filed with the Environmental Protection Agency's office of inspector general on March 30, The Colorado Sun reported Monday. The proposals from independent investigators are due May 10.