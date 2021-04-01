Colorado is latest to weigh ban on Native American mascots PATTY NIEBERG, Associated Press/Report for America April 1, 2021 Updated: April 1, 2021 2:50 p.m.
DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers are considering a proposal that would ban Native American mascots in public schools and colleges amid a nationwide push for racial justice that gained new momentum last year following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the NFL team in Washington changing its name.
The measure that the state Senate Education Committee is scheduled to discuss Thursday would include a $25,000 monthly fine on public schools, colleges and universities that use an American Indian-themed mascots after June 1, 2022.