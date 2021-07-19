Colorado police officer re-certified despite guilty plea

Jon Geiger’s criminal conviction in an excessive force case was supposed to prevent him from ever again working as a police officer in Colorado.
When the former Georgetown officer pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment in 2018 — a conviction that triggers an automatic revocation of an officer’s state certification — then-Fifth Judicial District Attorney Bruce Brown lauded the move as weeding out “bad apples” in law enforcement and said blocking Geiger from working again as a Colorado police officer was a “fundamental goal of the prosecution.”