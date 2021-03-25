Colorado shooting suspect to make 1st court appearance COLLEEN SLEVIN and PATTY NIEBERG, Associated Press March 25, 2021 Updated: March 25, 2021 1:18 a.m.
1 of20 This undated photo provided by Philippe Bernier shows Suzanne Fountain. Fountain was one of the people killed during a mass shooting at a grocery store Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (Philippe Bernier via AP) Philippe Bernier/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 A photograph of Suzanne Fountain, one of the victims of a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store, hangs on the temporary fence around the store Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 A sign stands in tribute to Neven Stanisic, one of the victims of a mass shooting, on the temporary fence around a King Soopers grocery store, where 10 people died Monday in an attack, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 A tribute is displayed outside the store owned by one of 10 victims in the mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colo., Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. A shrine filled with candles and flowers kept growing Wednesday outside Umba Love, the clothing and accessories shop that victim Tralona Bartkowiak ran with her sister on Boulder’s popular Pearl Street Mall. Bartkowiak died in the supermarket shooting attack on Monday. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 In this March 23, 2021, photo, a makeshift fence stands around the parking lot outside a King Soopers grocery store where a mass shooting took place in Boulder, Colo. The suspects in the most recent shooting sprees found it relatively easy to get their guns. The suspect in the shooting at a Boulder supermarket was convicted of assaulting a high school classmate but still got a gun. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 In this March 23, 2021, photo, a man leaves a bouquet on a police cruiser parked outside the Boulder Police Department after an officer was one of the victims of a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colo. The suspects in the most recent shooting sprees found it relatively easy to get their guns. The suspect in the shooting at a Boulder supermarket was convicted of assaulting a high school classmate but still got a gun. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 Mourners hug at a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at a grocery store earlier in the week, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, outside the courthouse in Boulder, Colo. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 Lydia Sturgis cradles her 6-year-old border collie Lewis as the pair join other mourners at a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at a grocery store earlier in the week, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, outside the courthouse in Boulder, Colo. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 Mourners shield the flames of their candles from the wind at a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at a grocery store earlier in the week, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, outside the courthouse in Boulder, Colo. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 Mourners attend a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at a grocery store earlier in the week, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, outside the courthouse in Boulder, Colo. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 Mourners attend a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at a grocery store earlier in the week, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, outside the courthouse in Boulder, Colo. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 A mourner cups the flame from the wind while holding a candle at a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting in a grocery store earlier in the week, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, outside the courthouse in Boulder, Colo. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 Mourners attend a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting at a grocery store several days earlier, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, outside the courthouse in Boulder, Colo. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Hundreds of mourners gathered Wednesday night at a candlelight vigil to remember the 10 people gunned down at a supermarket in a Colorado college town, while the 21-year-old man suspected of carrying out the rampage prepared for his first court appearance Thursday morning.
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa has been jailed for investigation of murder since he was arrested inside the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder on Monday and treated at a hospital for a leg wound. He was to hear the pending charges he faces and his rights as a defendant, and he would not be asked for a plea until later in the judicial process.
COLLEEN SLEVIN and PATTY NIEBERG