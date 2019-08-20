Colorado town named after KKK member opposes name change

DENVER (AP) — Colorado property owners have voted against changing the name of a neighborhood named after a former mayor and Ku Klux Klan member.

The Denver Post reported Monday that results released Monday showed more than 65% of residents voted to keep the name Stapleton.

Officials say the community is named after Benjamin Stapleton who was Denver mayor for 20 years and was a member of the KKK.

Officials say the change would have affected legal documents in the community established in 2002.

An opposing group Rename St(asterisk)apleton For All says they appreciated those who questioned whether the community should continue to honor a Klansman.

Some say they were hoping for a similar result to a neighboring community who changed its name from Swastika Acres to Old Cherry Hills earlier this year.

