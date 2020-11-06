https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Columbia-police-say-juvenile-not-involved-in-15705840.php
Columbia police say juvenile not involved in man's killing
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A juvenile who was being held in a shooting death in Columbia has been released, police said Thursday.
The 15-year-old was detained Monday night in the death of 19-year-old Jermaine Spain and the shooting of another person in Cosmo Park.
Police said they no longer believe the juvenile had any involvement in the shooting, KMIZ-TV reported.
No other arrests have been made in the case.
View Comments