Coming into focus: Guedes' Canal Street vision coming to life Brian Gioiele Aug. 14, 2021
1 of12
Shelton resident and developer John Guedes inside The Birmingham, condominiums created from old industrial buildings on Canal Street more than a decade ago. This rehab was the catalyst for the continued revitalization of the Canal Street area.
Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of12
Shelton resident and developer John Guedes inside The Birmingham, condominiums created from old industrial buildings on Canal Street more than a decade ago. This rehab was the catalyst for the continued revitalization of the Canal Street area.
Brian Gioiele/Hearst Connecticut Media
Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12
Developer John Guedes poses near Canal Bridge Lofts, one of the properties he has developed along Canal Street in recent years, seen here in Shelton, Conn. Aug. 11, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of12
Developer John Guedes poses in front of the Riverview Retail Center, currently under construction in Shelton, Conn. Aug. 11, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12
Canal Bridge Lofts, one of John Guedes’ properties along Canal Street, in Shelton, Conn. Aug. 11, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of12
The Birmingham, one of John Guedes’ properties along Canal Street, in Shelton, Conn. Aug. 11, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12
River Breeze Commons, one of John Guedes’ properties currently under construction on Canal Street, in Shelton, Conn. Aug. 11, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
11 of12
Riverview Retail Center, one of John Guedes’ properties currently under construction on Canal Street, in Shelton, Conn. Aug. 11, 2021.
Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
12 of12
SHELTON — John Guedes admits he found few people who could comprehend his ultimate plan for the Canal Street landscape 20 years ago.
Guedes, founder of Primrose Construction, saw the dilapidated structures - remnants of a more industrial age downtown - and envisioned rehabbed structures with apartments and retail for a revitalized Shelton center.