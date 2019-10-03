Commission to consider raising Maine judges’ salaries

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A legislative commission says it is considering raising salaries for Maine judges.

The Portland Press Herald reports Maine’s general jurisdiction judges are paid the least in the nation.

According to the National Center for State Courts, the average salary for Maine judges is $113,000 a year when adjusted for the local cost-of-living. The national median pay is $155,000.

The Maine Commission on State Compensation will meet Wednesday to discuss increasing pay for judges, the governor and state lawmakers.

The commission was re-established by lawmakers this year. Rep. Chris Babbidge, who sponsored the legislation, says public officials deserve a raise to better serve their constituents.

Babbidge has suggested the Legislature only make pay increases effective December 2022, so they can’t vote to increase their own salaries.

