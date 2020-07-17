Community center pool to open for members only

Shelton Community Center Shelton Community Center Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Community center pool to open for members only 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — The Community Center pool will be open — by reservation for members only — beginning Wednesday, July 22.

Members can begin making reservations starting July 20, at 9 a.m., according to city pool director Jonathan Taylor. He added that with the reopening comes a host of new rules to increase safety for users during the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning each Monday, reservations may be scheduled for Tuesday through Monday of the following week. Members may call between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, to make a reservation. No reservations will be taken on Saturday or Sunday.

Each member must to make an individual reservation. Members with children younger than 5 may bring one child per adult if they have reserved a place in the open area. Children 5-and-older must have a membership and their own reservation. Children may not accompany parents in the lap lanes.

Swimmers in the water must maintain a minimum of 6 feet between themselves and other pool members. Lifeguards will monitor traffic flow in the building and in the water.

Members must request a lane or the open area at time of reservation. There are a limited number of slots during each time frame.

Due to the large number of members, all members will be restricted to three reservations per week at this time. Pool officials state that this is to allow more members to have a chance at their preferred time slot.

Locker rooms will remain closed, and swimmers must enter and exit the building in their suits. No changing areas will be available, and swimmers are asked to use the deck shower to rinse quickly, since showers cannot be used.

There will also be no equipment available for use.

Overall, there are 19 rules listed for pool use. For more information on each, visit https://www.sheltonparksandrec.org/. Those wishing to renewal an existing membership or register for a new membership can obtain information at the Parks and Recreation website or at https://www.sheltonparksandrec.org/membership.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com