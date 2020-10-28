Community leaders, students to hold voter suppression webinar

SHELTON - Be (A)Part, a Shelton-based nonprofit youth development program, is hosting a free webinar, titled, Connecticut Voter Suppression and Safety, on Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The webinar, which will feature state Attorney General William Tong, aims to open a dialogue among students, community members, elected officials and eligible voters across Connecticut.

Tong will be joined on the panel by New Haven Alder Darryl Brackeen Jr., Laura Smits of the League of Women Voters Connecticut (LWVCT), and External Affairs Director of UConn Undergraduate Student Government Noah Frank.

The event will be moderated by UConn senior Fizza Alam and Yale senior Christian Milian. Both are graduates of Waterbury Career Academy.

“No one should have to risk their life to vote,” said Tong, who took office on Jan. 9, 2019, as the first Asian American elected at the statewide level in Connecticut.

Brackeen is New Haven’s 26th Ward’s youngest and first African American alderman, currently serving his fourth term. The 26th Ward is diverse and includes Westville, West River, Beverly Hills, and Amity. In August he penned the op-ed titled “Our Votes are in Jeopardy.”

Smits is the vice president of Voter Services at LWVCT, currently celebrating 100 years of women's right to vote. She has been an active member of LWVCT for more than two decades.

Frank is a political science and economics double major at UConn and originally from South Windsor. He has interned for the secretary of the state. He is a certified moderator in the state of Connecticut and has testified before state lawmakers om issues such as mail-in voting, the youth vote, and updates to the Election Day registration system.

Be (A)Part is the sister organization of Moving With H.O.P.E., a nonprofit serving vulnerable populations throughout Connecticut, the release said. It’s mission is to engage, mentor, and train young adult volunteers and leaders to provide critical resources that will help local nonprofits achieve their goals, it said.

To attend this free online event, go to https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UJiTvt7UTxeFseMiurzVEg. Questions can be submited by emailing chris@bepart.org.