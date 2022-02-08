Community mourns Vancouver police officer Feb. 8, 2022 Updated: Feb. 8, 2022 8:17 p.m.
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Residents and law enforcement members gathered Tuesday to honor a Vancouver police officer who was mistakenly fatally shot Jan. 29 by a sheriff’s deputy during a search for a man suspected of armed robbery.
A procession of law enforcement vehicles headed toward ilani casino where a service began at 1 p.m. for officer Donald Sahota, The Columbian reported.