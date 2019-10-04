Company: Faulty part caused Wisconsin power station fires

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A company says a faulty part caused fires at two transmission substations in Wisconsin’s capital that knocked out power to thousands of customers on a sweltering day in the summer.

American Transmission Company is in charge of the transformer that burst into flames at an electrical station in Madison in July. The company says a faulty voltage regulator sparked the fires.

The fires began July 19 when a transformer caught fire at the Madison Gas and Electric main power center. That sparked a second fire at a substation near the University of Wisconsin-Madison, prompting evacuations.

ATC Anne Spaltholz tells Wisconsin Public Radio that typically, a transformer automatically goes offline without a fire if equipment malfunctions.

No one was hurt. At its peak, more than 13,000 people were without power.

