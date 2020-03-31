Company gives Shelton PD added protection from coronavirus

SHELTON — City police are now armed with plastic face mask shields thanks to Shelton-based Modern Plastics.

The business on Long Hill Cross Road normally provides medical-grade plastic devices but has retrofitted its plant to produce face mask shields to help emergency workers fighting COVID-19.

The company is now turning out about 500,000 plastic face mask shields per day — and planning to increase that — and has been in contact with health care facilities throughout the country. But the 50-member Shelton police force received the face masks free of charge on Monday.

“Each officer received a mask,” said Shelton Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky. “The members of the department were extremely appreciative and grateful. Some officers saw the masks on social media last week and were hoping to get one.”

Bing Carbone, a Shelton resident and president of the 75-year-old company, said Modern Plastics will make donations as much as possible but do have large committed orders that must be fulfilled first.

“I simply love living and working here,” said Carbone. “I am convinced we have a fantastic police department here in Shelton, and I felt compelled to do something in my own city. I am very happy that the police will be using these masks to protect themselves and people they come in contact with.”

Kozlowsky said during the coronavirus pandemic, officers are still responding to calls and having interactions with the public “so anything to help keep them safe is vital in a time like this.

“Officers are going home to their families at the end of their shifts so the face shields that were generously donated will also provide protection for the families of the officers as well,” added Kozlowsky.

Carbone said assisting the Shelton community is a no-brainer in these difficult times.

“This is a wonderful community,” said Carbone. “I think we’ve got a fantastic mayor in Mark Lauretti, and wonderful people in the community that also do so much for the public; my friend, Bob Scinto comes to mind quickly. This is a community that sticks together through thick and thin, and I could not be any prouder to call myself a city of Shelton resident.”

