Company loses bid to recover payout for Dubai hotel fire

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Jon Gambrell/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An insurance company that was ordered to pay more than a billion Dirhams in damages for a 2015 New Year’s Eve fire in Dubai has lost a civil lawsuit that it filed to try and recover the money.

Two years after the massive fire rocked the Address Downtown hotel, Orient Insurance was ordered to pay Dubai’s state-backed developer Emaar 1.25 billion Dirhams (more than $340 million) in a settlement. Emaar is behind projects like the world’s tallest skyscraper, the Burj Khalifa.