OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma schools are advising people to throw away milk products received from districts last week after a dairy company recalled its chocolate milk because some of it may have been contaminated.

Hiland Dairy is recalling 4,800 cases of its one-half pint 1% low fat chocolate milk made at the Norman, Oklahoma, plant because some of that milk may contain food-grade sanitizers, which can make people sick if consumed.