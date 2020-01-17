Computer classes offered at Plumb Library

The Plumb Memorial Library at 65 Wooster Street in Shelton will be offering a three-part series of computer classes beginning in February.

The classes will be taught by Mike Ingber, computer consultant and owner of Upward Business Systems of Oxford.

The first class is Computer Basics (or Computers for the Confused: Answers to Your Computer Questions) and it will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 1 p.m. in the lower-level Meeting Room. The topics to be discussed will be: Have you had limited exposure to computers or want to understand your computer a little better? What the difference is between a PC and a MAC. What is a Chromebook? What is an All-In-One? What type of computer might best suit your needs? Do you know the difference between a hard drive and RAM? What is a megabyte? Do you wonder if you are using your mouse and keyboard effectively? Do you know when to right click with your mouse or what the escape key does?

No prior knowledge is required for this class, and there will be a question and answer session at the end.

The second class will be Getting Around the Internet Using Google Chrome to be held on Feb. 13 at 1 p.m. The focus of this class is on Internet browsers and all of the content and information available on the Internet. Attendees will how to use Google Chrome. This class will cover an assortment of browsing techniques and shortcuts, using browser tabs, adding bookmarks, setting a home page, using your history, streaming, staying private, staying safe, as well as additional topics.

The third class, Using Gmail, will be Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. Gmail has become one of the most popular email providers. In this class, attendees will learn the basics of using Gmail (sending, receiving, replying, forwarding, printing, deleting, drafts, etc.) as well a many of the interesting features of Gmail (labels, categories, themes, signatures, smart replies, and much more).

Registration is required and can be done by calling the library at 203-924-1580, ext. 5102, or visiting www.sheltonlibrarysysytem.org. It is not necessary to bring a computer to the classes. The public is invited to register for one, two or all three of the classes.