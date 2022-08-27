Conference on Japanese-African economic cooperation to begin

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — African heads of state, representatives of international organizations and private business leaders are in Tunisia this weekend for the eighth iteration of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, a triennial event launched by Japan to promote growth and security in Africa.
Economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, a food crisis worsened by Russia's war in Ukraine, and climate change are among the challenges facing many African countries as well as some of the topics that are are expected to define the two-day conference, which starts Saturday.