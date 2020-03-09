Conference to address impact of coronavirus on global trade

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Speakers at an annual agricultural trade conference in Richmond are expected to address the potential impacts of the coronavirus outbreak on global trade.

Gov. Ralph Northam will co-host the 12th annual Governor's Conference on Agricultural Trade on Tuesday at the Richmond Marriott Hotel.

The conference is expected to focus on the current trade environment, challenges and opportunities for agricultural and forestry exports, and recent trade negotiations.

In a news release, Northam's office said speakers at the conference are also expected to talk about the coronavirus.

Speakers will include: Stephen Censky, Deputy Secretary of Agriculture at the U.S. Department of Agriculture; Dr. Robert Johannson, USDA Chief Economist; and Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring.

The event is held annually in partnership with Virginia Tech’s Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service, the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation and the Port of Virginia.