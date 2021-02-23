Congo, Italy dispatch investigators into ambassador's death JEAN-YVES KAMALE and CARLEY PETESCH, Associated Press Feb. 23, 2021 Updated: Feb. 23, 2021 7:32 a.m.
A van containing the body of Italian ambassador to Congo Luca Attanasio arrives at the airport to be transported to the capital Kinshasa, in Goma, North Kivu province, Congo, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Congo has dispatched a team to support investigators on the ground in Goma where the Italian ambassador to Congo, an Italian Carabinieri police officer and their driver were ambushed and killed Monday.
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — An Italian Carabinieri unit is expected in Congo Tuesday to investigate the killings of the Italian ambassador to Congo, an Italian Carabinieri police officer and their driver in the country's east.
Congolese authorities and members of the United Nations Mission in Congo are also expected in Goma, in eastern Congo to look into the killings.
JEAN-YVES KAMALE and CARLEY PETESCH